Boston Partners Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NGS stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.52. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,890 shares of company stock valued at $115,404. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.