Boston Partners Takes $645,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CMC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

