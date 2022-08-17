Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Smartsheet worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,029 shares of company stock valued at $531,326 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

