Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 881 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

