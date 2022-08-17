Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,959 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

