Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells 361,189 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $884,913.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 777,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $935,513.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $330,250,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

