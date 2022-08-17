First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 562,014 shares.The stock last traded at $154.44 and had previously closed at $155.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

