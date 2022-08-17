Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 9,845 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

