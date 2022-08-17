Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.