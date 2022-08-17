Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

