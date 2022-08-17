Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE COMP opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Compass has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 61.37% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

