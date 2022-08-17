UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 22,800 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

