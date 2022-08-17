PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

