Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 42,105 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

