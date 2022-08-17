Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 42,105 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of SNAP opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.