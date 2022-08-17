Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 314,297 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.84.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
