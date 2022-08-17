Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 314,297 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Far Peak Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.