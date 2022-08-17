Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 158,947 Shares

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,169,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightning eMotors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

