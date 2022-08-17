Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $614,686.72 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $614,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,820,694.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $155.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

