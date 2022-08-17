Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $820,280.32 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $820,280.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

