Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $820,280.32 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $820,280.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,460.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
