Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Darin S. Harvey Sells 5,985 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $885,660.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.