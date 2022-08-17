RCM Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.