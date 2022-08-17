Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.47 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

