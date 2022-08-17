Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

TD opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

