Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.