AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 258,586 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

