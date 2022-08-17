Dana Wagner Sells 1,494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
