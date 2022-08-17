Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 2.9 %

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

