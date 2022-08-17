Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) CFO Dominic Bardos Sells 24,578 Shares

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 405,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Holley Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

