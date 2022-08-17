Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.69. Vista Energy shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Vista Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

