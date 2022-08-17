IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Down 7.2 %
IAALF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
