IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IAALF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

