Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske lowered Harvia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of HRVFF stock opened at 59.20 on Wednesday. Harvia Oyj has a 1-year low of 59.20 and a 1-year high of 59.20.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

