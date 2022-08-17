Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $244.27

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.27, but opened at $231.97. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $231.97, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

