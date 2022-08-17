Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MDRX stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 732,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

