Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Director Buys $95,035.24 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $6,237,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth $12,630,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth $10,875,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth $7,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hyperfine

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.