Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Update

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRNNF shares. HSBC raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.02) to €16.80 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

