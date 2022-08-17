Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $6.93. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 149,401 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $10.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

