Naveen Gavini Sells 4,756 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

