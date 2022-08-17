M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 187,473 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
About M3-Brigade Acquisition II
M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
