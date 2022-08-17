Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,368,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,682.0 days.

OTCMKTS GXSBF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

