Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $108,657.18 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
