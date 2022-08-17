Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Sells $108,657.18 in Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.