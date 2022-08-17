W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.84. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 67,757 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

