John T. Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 262.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 185,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

