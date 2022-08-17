National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $98,895.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

