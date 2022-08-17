National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $98,895.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.