National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $98,895.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
National Health Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.88.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
