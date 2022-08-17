Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $131,120.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balchem alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.