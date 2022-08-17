Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $131,120.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.
Balchem Stock Performance
BCPC opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.