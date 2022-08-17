Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 16,663 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621,231 shares in the company, valued at $97,320,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
TOIIW stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
