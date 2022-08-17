Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 2,542 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

