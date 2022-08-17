Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Acquires 19,669 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $165,219.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,099,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Ron Bentsur purchased 300 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $3,546.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Ron Bentsur purchased 400 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $4,872.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Ron Bentsur purchased 100 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $1,310.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Ron Bentsur bought 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $7,950.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ron Bentsur bought 1,700 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $32,912.00.

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

