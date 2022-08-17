Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBI opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

