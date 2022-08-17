Roger G. Harding Sells 1,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearfield Stock Down 1.5 %
Clearfield stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $121.88.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.