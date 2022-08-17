Roger G. Harding Sells 1,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $120,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearfield Stock Down 1.5 %

Clearfield stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.