Jeffrey Eckel Purchases 2,300 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

