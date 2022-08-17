VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli bought 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.