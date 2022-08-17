Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Insider Acquires $126,200.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.