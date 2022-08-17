Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Insider Acquires $126,200.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $27.99.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -142.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
